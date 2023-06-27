'Santa Barbara' and 'Wonder Woman' star Nicolas Coster has died aged 89.

The screen legend, who was best known for playing Lionel Lockridge on the former NBC daytime soap, passed away in hospital in Florida on Monday (26.06.23), his daughter Dinneen confirmed on social media.

She wrote on Facebook: "There is great sadness in my heart this evening, my father actor Nicolas Coster has passed on in Florida at 9:01 pm in the hospital.

"Please be inspired by his artistic achievements and know he was a real actor’s actor! I will remember him as always doing his best and being a great father. Rest In Peace."

The soap star appeared on the hit show until its cancellation in January 1993, though he did have a hiatus of just over two years due to a lack of a storyline for his alter ego.

Prolific right to the end, with his final appearances including 'Better Things', 'American Crime Story' and 'Feds', Coster famously starred in an episode of 'Wonder Woman' as the villain Silas Lockhart and played Haftel in 'Star Trek'.

Coster also portrayed Eduardo Grimaldi on the soap 'As The World Turns' from 1993 until 1995.

And he played kidnapper Steve Andrews on another soap, 'All My Children'.

His first-ever soap role was in 'Young Doctor Malone' in the 60s.

Coster's major credits include 'Buck Rogers in the 25th Century', 'T. J. Hooker', and 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'.

He was once married to actress-and-model Candace Hilligoss, 87, with whom he had two children, before divorcing in 1981.

The cause of death is not known at this time.