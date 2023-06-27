Sofia Richie Grainge has become the new ambassador for K18.

The 24-year-old - the daughter of 'Dancing On The Ceiling' singer Lionel Richie - made her debut in a TV commercial for the haircare brand which aired during the season premiere of 'The Bachelorette' on ABC.

The 30-second clip showed Sofia having having her hair cared for by stylist Yuichi Ishida using K18 products.

Speaking about the collaboration to WWD, Sofia said: "Working with K18 feels like a full-circle moment. My stylist turned me on to the brand, and ever since then, it’s all I use on my hair.

"I’m such a believer in ‘less is more’ in all areas of life. My approach to hair care is definitely minimalistic. K18 makes styling my hair, and keeping it strong, simple. Even on my busiest days, I love being able to reach for my K18 mask, knowing it’ll leave my hair healthier in minutes.”

Michelle Miller, senior vice president of global marketing at K18, added: "For anyone we work with, we love for them to be an authentic fan.

"We knew her hairstylist had been using the product on her hair. And we’re very in-tune with the cultural zeitgeist on social media.”

Since being founded in 2020, by Suveen Sahib and Britta Cox, the biotech hair care brand has amassed more than 20 billion views on TikTok.

Richie's wedding to British record executive Elliot Grainge in the South of France back in April went viral and caused a surge in sales for fellow beauty brand Nudestix.

Soafia - whose older sister is former 'The Simple Life' star Nicole Richie - recently recreated her glam wedding look on TikTok.

Beginning her tutorial, she said: "I really wanted something timeless, not too heavy. Obviously covering up any blemishes but keeping it super simple on my skin.”