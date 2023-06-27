Chadwick Boseman is set to posthumously receive a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The latest set of stars to receive the sidewalk tribute in Los Angeles has been revealed, with the late Marvel star - who died following a secret battle with cancer aged 43 in 2020 - pop star Gwen Stefani, action star-and-stuntwoman Michelle Yeoh, 'Star Trek' actor Chris Pine, and heavy metal band Def Leppard also set to be cemented in Hollywood history.

Also joining Chadwick, Michelle and Chris in the motion picture category are Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Christina Ricci, plus Marvel boss Kevin Feige, and producer Chris Meledandri.

And joining Gwen and the British rockers in the recording category is hip-hop icon, Dr. Dre.

Plus, Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Charles Fox, former Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood and Darius Rucker.

TV stars Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, Raul De Molina and Lili Estefan are the recipients in the small screen category.

Late soul legend Otis Redding is also set for a posthumous star in the live theatre/live performance category, along with '30 Rock' star Jane Krakowski.

The class of 2024 was unveiled by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Chairwoman Ellen K said in a statement: “The selection committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honourees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world.

“The committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people.

“We can’t wait to see each honouree’s reaction as they realise that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”