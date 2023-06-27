London rapper Stormzy and Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha are buying AFC Croydon.

The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker - whose real name is Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. - was born in Croydon, South London, and the 29-year-old BRIT Award-winning star and Zaha, 30, are now part of a consortium with former Palace head of player care, Danny Young, who will acquire the non-League football club.

A statement read: “Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities.

“They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them.”

Zaha, who was born in West Africa but brought up in Croydon, tweeted: “May the journey begin.”

News of the acquisition comes as Zaha's contract with Premier League team Palace is due to expire on June 30.

He has made 458 appearances over the past two decades with the Eagles, but he could be about to end his spell, with reported interest from Saudi Arabia and Europe.

Respected sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed it will take a mega-money deal to keep him in Roy Hodgson's team.

Speaking on his 'Here We Go' podcast, he said: "I can guarantee Lazio had a meeting and a contact with people close to Wilfried Zaha. So, there is a conversation, but, first of all, it is not a done deal, and second I posted it is a complicated deal for Lazio because of the salary."

He continued: "Zaha has some possibility in Saudi [Arabia], but at the moment he is not that keen on that kind of move. Zaha has some possibilities in Europe in terms of other clubs, especially in France. So, he wants to take his time."

"For sure, Crystal Palace need the best proposal in their history to the player because the contract proposal is really huge, is really important, and they still hope he will say 'Okay, I'm staying here.'"