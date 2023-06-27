Wade Robson is "pleased" he is heading to trial against Michael Jackson's corporations.

The choreographer sued the 'Beat It' hitmaker's estate in 2013 over alleged childhood sexual abuse, claiming that MJJ Productions facilitated the late singer's conduct, but in April 2021, a judge ruled against his case, however the California Court of Appeal have now made a tentative ruling that will send the case back to trial.

The 35-page judgement, which was issued on Monday (26.06.23), suggested Wade and another accuser, James Safechuck's claims will be combined if they go to trial and the two men are pleased with the ruling.

They told TMZ in a joint statement on Tuesday (27.06.23): "A sexual abuser’s passing does not deprive his victims of their day in court and, in turn, justice and healing. Michael Jackson is not sued personally in this case-his company is, and his company will have every opportunity to defend itself in the trial.

"We are pleased that the Court of Appeal has taken its time and considered all of the facts and applicable law in these cases. We look forward to oral arguments next month and the eventual decision of the Court of Appeal."

Lawyers acting for MJJ Productions Inc. had argued the company had no legal duty to protect anyone from the 'Thriller' singer - who died in June 2009 - because they had no ability to control him.

The tentative ruling delivered this week stated a corporation that facilitates the sexual abuse of children by one of its employees does not get excused from a duty to protect them because the alleged abuser is the sole owner of the company, with the judges writing "it would be perverse" to find no duty based on there only being one shareholder.

The ruling read:“And so we reverse the judgments entered for the corporations."

Wade and James' allegations were the subject of an award-winning documentary, 'Leaving Neverland'.

The duo claimed in the bombshell HBO film that they were abused by the late King of Pop when they joined him on tour as children.

Wade alleged he was sexually abused by Michael from the age of seven until 14, while James claimed he was a victim from the age of 10 until he hit puberty.

In 2005, during another trial, Wade testified he had slept in Michael's bed but insisted nothing had happened, changing his story in 2013, when he claimed to have given false evidence on behalf of the 'Bad' hitmaker due to "complete manipulation and brainwashing."