Jon Hamm found wedding planning "mind-numbing".

The 'Mad Men' actor tied the knot with Anna Osceola at Anderson Canyon in California on Saturday (24.06.23) and while he's "excited" about the new stage of their relationship, he admitted it took him until just days before the wedding when he realised the details of the big day didn't matter as much as having the people who love him and his partner around them as they said their vows.

Speaking on iHeartRadio's 'Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi', Jon said: “[Marriage] is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that’s what I hope – and it’s the journey and it’s exciting.

“All of the minutiae of planning it and dealing with it can be mind-numbing and all of the other things.

“But then you understand, and I think it only happened to me, maybe a week ago or so, where this sort of calm settled over me. I was like, oh right, it’s great if the [decor] has a little doodle on it that has a nice design, but at the end of the day…I’m gonna look out and I’m gonna see this whole group of people – and it’s not a very big group of people. It’s well, under 100 people – but a group of people that are all there because they’re supporting me and Anna.”

The 52-year-old star is looking forward to his and Anna's relationship becoming "deeper and richer" now they are married.

He said: “This is the exciting part of life and it’s a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase and ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer, then ‘it’s my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you.”

But Jon insisted he and his 35-year-old wife have yet to decide if they are going to have children.

Pressed on the subject, he replied: "TBD... TBD."

TBD is an abbreviation for 'to be determined'.