Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and other Screen Actors Guild members are reportedly threatening to strike.

More than 300 members are said to have signed a letter addressed to the SAG-AFTRA Leadership and Negotiating Committee suggesting industrial action could be on the way if an agreement isn't reached on a new contract with major Hollywood studios, production companies and streaming platforms.

As reported by Rolling Stone magazine, the the letter reads: "We hope you’ve heard the message from us: This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered a good deal in any other years is simply not enough.

"We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom, and the power of our union have all been undermined in the last decade. We need to reverse those trajectories."

Others big names who have allegedly signed the letter include Elizabeth Banks, Rami Malek, Elliot Page, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eva Longoria, Ben Stiller, Brendan Fraser, Neil Patrick Harris, Amy Schumer, Amy Poehler and Quinta Brunson.

The members have allegedly expressed concerns with the notion that "SAG-AFTRA members may be ready to make sacrifices that leadership is not".

It's said they added that they are "prepared to strike if it comes to that" with just days left to find an agreement before the contract runs out.

They reportedly acknowledged that strike action isn't ideal because it "brings incredible hardships to so many, and no one wants it".

Issues said to be concerned members amid negotiations include minimum pay, healthcare, pensions, residuals taking into consideration the growth of streaming platforms, and regulation over the way self-tapes are used in casting.

According to the outlet, the letter - which also raises concerns over the use of artificial intelligence - continues: "We want you to know that we would rather go on strike than compromise on these fundamental points, and we believe that, if we settle for a less than transformative deal, the future of our union and our craft will be undermined, and SAG-AFTRA will enter the next negotiation with drastically reduced leverage."

The report comes after SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher gave an update on negotiations in a video message ahead of the June 30 deadline.

Drescher said: "We are having extremely productive negotiations that are laser-focused on all of the crucial issues you told us are most important to you. We're standing strong and we are going to achieve a seminal deal."