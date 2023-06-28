Whitney Cummings has confirmed she's having a baby boy.

The 40-year-old actress and comedian revealed she is expecting a son after announcing just last week that she is pregnant with her first child, and she has jokingly asked for name suggestions for her "monster".

Making light of the sonogram she shared on Instagram, she quipped: "My favorite pic of my babies face so far. This just in: it’s a BOY. Help me name this monster. Rusty? Dusty? Bill?”

Chrissy Teigen joked that the unborn baby "looks like that right wing pepe frog thing", while Whitney fired back: "Agree I shouldn't have used your frozen eggs (sic)"

Meanwhile, other celebrities responded in the comments with some tongue in cheek name ideas.

January Jones replied: "Some names on my list that I didn't end up using but are good contenders: Isosceles, Bloodrayne, Felix Jr., Eminem."

Tiffany Haddish teased: "I think you should name him Haddish means new (sic)"

And horror movie filmmaker Eli Roth - known for the likes of 'Cabin Fever' and 'Hostel' - joked: "I need to cast him asap."

Seeing the funny side, Whitney responded: "Hahaha he's too scary even for your movies."

She added in another comment: "I knew I'd give birth to an actual pit bull."

She shared more shots from the sonogram on her Stories, including one shot that looks a bit like a face, adding: "Dude I thought this was my kids face for a second."

Whitney announced her pregnancy on June 20 as she revealed her growing baby bump along with the happy news.

She wrote: "In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December.

"All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times."

The big reveal comes after she explained back in February that she froze her eggs at 32 and joked that they have "better real estate" than her.

She told 'Today': "I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush. But I did freeze my eggs.

"They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant."