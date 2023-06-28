Kelly Clarkson says using anti-depressants during her divorce was the "greatest decision ever".

The 41-year-old pop star split from talent manager Brandon Blackstock - the father of her two children - in 2020 and it took two years for their union to be officially dissolved and Kelly has now revealed she needed some medical help to get her through the tough time because she couldn't stop crying.

Speaking on the 'Las Culturistas' podcast, Kelly explained: "I looked at my therapist and I just couldn't stop sobbing, and I was like, ‘I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn't stop crying. I cannot do this'.

"And it was one of those things where I really had to put my pride aside and like all my childhood issues of whatever."

She was prescribed antidepressants which she used for two months and Kelly insists it helped her deal with her emotional turmoil.

The singer went on: "I was on Lexapro for like, I think two months. My thing was, I just can't smile anymore for America right now. I'm not happy and I need help … and it was honest to God, the greatest decision ever. I wouldn't have made it [without it]."

Kelly poured her pain into her latest album ‘Chemistry’ in which she sings openly about her heartbreak - and she recently revealed she warned her ex Brandon about the content of her new music.

During an appearance on the 'Today' show, Kelly said the pair had a “text exchange” before the release of her new record, adding: “I don’t even remember why or how it happened, but I was like: ‘Hey, I didn’t just diminish us down to one [thing].’

"You know what I’m saying? It’s all in there, the ride. The beauty is in there, as well. Now there’s a lot of pain, but that’s what happens for all of us."