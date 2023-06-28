Cancer-stricken country star Toby Keith is hoping to return to performing later this year.

The 61-year-old singer with his health crisis last year revealing he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in autumn 2021 and planned to step away from music to focus on undergoing surgery as well as rounds of chemo and radiation therapy - but he's now revealed his illness is "in a real positive trend" and he's hoping to get back on stage.

He told The Oklahoman: "I'm feeling pretty good.'Basically, everything is in a real positive trend. You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare."

Toby went on to say he's hoping to be "out on the road this fall", adding: "I've got more wind. And I'm thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere just to see if I can get through two hours ...

"All I gotta do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we'll go back to work ... I'm ready ... that's living."

Toby previously made a surprise return to the stage last year when he made an appearance at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky to belt out songs including 'I Love This Bar' and Lynyrd Skynard classic 'Sweet Home Alabama'.

During the interview, the musician also gave an update on his condition, explaining the tumour has shrunk and he's hoping his next scan will show even more progress. He said: "I expect next time I look for that tumour to be even less - and I've only got one that's shown up."

He also revealed he's been undergoing immunotherapy treatment and working with a nutritionist.

In a statement released last summer, Toby went public with his cancer battle and revealed he'd been undergoing treatment for six months. He announced on his Twitter and Instagram accounts: "I've spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family." He cancelled a number of shows during the year to give himself time to focus on his health.