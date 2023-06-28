Jon Hamm has explained why he changed his mind about marriage after previously dismissing it as meaningless.

The 'Mad Men' star tied the knot with his former co-star Anna Osceola at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California - the location where they filmed the show's 2015 finale together - on Saturday (26.06.23) and just days before the wedding, Jon revealed his outlook on marriage had completely changed in recent years.

Speaking on the iHeartPodcast 'Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi', Jon said: "Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer than ‘it’s my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you."

Jon added that marriage can be "a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase [of life]."

He went on: "It’s exciting because it’s all potential, it’s all possibility and it’s all positive."

The 52-year-old actor previously hinted he would never walk down the aisle because his parents' divorce had given him a negative outlook on the institution. Speaking in a 2012 interview with Playboy that has resurfaced since his weekend wedding, Jon insisted he wasn’t “judging” people who did choose to get hitched.

Jon said: “My parents got divorced when I was two and never remarried. So it doesn’t mean anything to me. “I don’t mean to say that it shouldn’t mean things to other people. I’m not judging it one way or another. “It’s just my experience. I don’t have that paragon of married life to look at and think, ‘Oh yeah, that’s it! That’s what I want!”

The actor - who was dating Jennifer Westfeldt at the time of the interview - also insisted he didn't have a strong desire to start a family either.

He said: "I don’t have a driving force to have a baby. That said, I’m in a committed relationship, and if it ever came up, I’m not ruling it out.” Jon and Jennifer split in 2015, the same year Jon met Anna on the set of ‘Mad Men’.