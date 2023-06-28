Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner are having a baby girl.

The 34-year-old comic and his model girlfriend, 31, are due to welcome their first child into the world in around three months' time, and the mother-to-be has unveiled the gender of the unborn tot and admitted they haven't found a name just yet.

Sharing the news on 'Steph's Packed Lunch' this week, she said: “We are having a little girl. We have thought of some names but I feel like there are none that are really sticking out.”

The blonde beauty is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child and is not "nervous" at all.

She said: “I have always wanted a baby and a family so it’s always been on the cards."

Roxy was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes after she collapsed at the BRIT Awards in 2021 while Jack was hosting the event, and she now wears an electronic device that monitors her blood glucose level.

And she wants fellow sufferers to know they can still safely become mums if they have the condition.

Sharing her symptoms, she told Women's Health UK: “I found out in May 2021, just before my 30th birthday.

“It was such a shock, because I didn’t really know what diabetes even was, and I had only really heard of people with Type 2.

“I had felt unwell for quite a while, but it got significantly worse just before May.

“I was drinking four to eight litres of water a day, it was insane. I basically had a bucket of water next to my bed, and I was just drinking it all!”

The couple’s baby is due in September and Roxy said: “I just really want other women to know that it is possible to have a healthy baby and we can have a healthy pregnancy.

“I think there’s still this hangover from years ago when we didn’t have all the medication you have nowadays and they used to almost say, ‘You can’t have children, you’ve got Type 1 diabetes’ – but now it's totally fine.”

She added about preparing for her baby’s arrival: “I've been really lucky, I’ve got a family of women who love to knit and my mum has knitted me all these beautiful little cardigans and outfits.

“I’ve not actually bought any clothes, because I’ve got so many knitted ones! “We need to get cracking with the baby’s room, and we’re gonna have a little week away somewhere when Jack comes off tour in July, I’d quite like to go to Cornwall.”