Lily-Rose Depp can't understand why anyone would want to be famous.

The 24-year-old actress grew up in the spotlight as the daughter of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis and she recently found herself at a new level of fame after landing the lead role in saucy TV series 'The Idol' alongside pop star The Weeknd - but Lily-Rose is adamant she has no interest in being a celebrity.

She told Vogue Australia magazine: "I have a different perspective on it [fame] growing up with it. I always, from when I was a kid, I remember going to school and definitely already having a sense of people asking me funny questions and having preconceived notions about me and thinking things about me and my family before they even got to know me.

"That is something I’ve had experience with forever ... Fame has never been something that I have been interested in and I can’t really understand people who are interested in that, you know?"

However, Lily-Rose insists she feels lucky to have been given the chance to pursue a career in Hollywood. She added: "I feel like the luckiest person in the world because I get to do for a living the thing I love the most, the thing that makes me feel the most fulfilled and the most inspired and I get to put all of my emotions into something beautiful, into something creative, something purposeful.

"I feel really lucky to get to do that, whatever comes from that, even if it’s negative sometimes, to me is a small price to pay to get to do what I do ... "

She went on to share the crucial advice given to her by her mum Vanessa, who shot to fame as a pop star aged just 14.

Lily-Rose said: "That’s something my mom always told me: 'Value your privacy and keep things for yourself and all of that is really important, but don’t let it stop you from living your life'."

The actress recently opened up about her role in 'The Idol' playing an international pop star whose career is on shaky ground when she suffers a nervous breakdown after the show came under fire for its raunchy sex scenes.

However, Lily-Rose is adamant the saucy moments are crucial to the story. When asked if she was hesitant about the scenes, she told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “Honestly, no, because those scenes are so important to the character and the story. "I was really blessed to be surrounded by good people all the time. “I really did feel as though they were listening to me and that they valued my opinions.”