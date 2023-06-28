Pixie Lott is "beyond excited" to be expecting her first child with husband Oliver Cheshire.

The 32-year-old pop star and the 35-year-old model - who tied the knot at Ely Cathedral in June last year, following a delay due to COVID-19 - delighted fans by posting a picture of Pixie's bonny bump and their baby scan on Instagram on Wednesday (28.06.23) afternoon.

She gushed in the caption: “We are beyond excited to announce we are expecting our first child together and cannot wait to start a family of our own."

The couple are due to welcome the little one into the world in September, and they already know the sex, but they are keeping it secret for now.

The 'Mama Do' singer is obsessed with buying clothes for her unborn child.

Opening up about her pregnancy in an article for British Vogue magazine, she wrote: "Oliver and I are both big family people, so we’ve always wanted to have our own. Once we’d had the wedding, it just made sense. I was approaching the 28-week mark by the time we celebrated our first anniversary on 6 June, and we just feel very lucky that it’s all working out. We’re not planning on having a gender reveal party, although we do know what we’re having."

She gushed: “We were so excited to find out, it’s nice to keep that information just for us. Feeling the little kicks with Oli has been magical and I am hooked on getting the little outfits – we are so excited."

Pixie became an aunt when her sister had her first baby in December, and her brother is also set to become a dad later this year.

She wrote: "My sister had her first baby in December, and funnily enough my brother is also going to be a dad this November, so the timing is amazing. My mum’s been wanting to be a grandmother forever, and now it’s all happening at once. My mum and dad are both so happy to be grandparents."

Pixie hopes she's a "super mumma" like her own mother, Beverley.

She added: "My mum has taught me so many things that I want to pass on to my own child. She’s a total go-getter who goes out there and makes stuff happen, but she’s also very family-orientated, that’s how she brought us all up. It’s why we’re all so close. She’s a rock to so many people – a super mumma – and I hope I can be one, too."