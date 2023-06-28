The first 'The Grinch' video game in nearly two decades is coming this autumn.

‘The Grinch: Christmas Adventures’ - which is the product of the teaming up of Dr Seuss Enterprises and Outright Games - will debut on all consoles and PCs on 13th October, where players can help the Grinch and his dog Max steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville.

The game - which is inspired by the festive tale by the beloved children’s author where the title character’s heart grows three sizes - is the first title from the franchise for more than 16 years and will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Stephanie Malham, the chief executive officer of Outright Games, said: “The Grinch is one of the most enduring and festive brands in entertainment with a 60+ year history. We appreciate that Dr Seuss Enterprises understands how video games celebrate a beloved story while modernising a classic work for new audiences. We are grateful to bring this timeless tale to families and to be trusted with creating a new video game for this generation.”

Hernán Castillo, the chief technology officer from Casual Brothers, said: “With ‘The Grinch: Christmas Adventures’ we were motivated to create an accessible platformer that is fun and can be played by fans of all ages. We’ve worked closely with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to determine how to remain faithful to the original story and build the definitive interactive experience in game form while also creating our own 2023 version of the Grinch, Max, and Who-ville.”