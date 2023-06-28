Elon Musk says SpaceX is learning from its previous mistakes.

The Tesla CEO has shared what his team of engineers are doing differently in the lead-up to their latest mission while revealing some of the changes that have been made after a self-destruct command was issued during the latest launch following a number of malfunctions three minutes after lift-off.

The 51-year-old billionaire told reporter Ashlee Vance on Saturday via Twitter Space: “So, we made a sort of late-breaking change that’s really quite significant to the way that stage separation works, which is to use hot staging.”

Hot staging is the process of engines on an aircraft’s upper stage firing before the first-stage booster end shuts down - and is commonly used in Russian space travel - and is thought to be a way to boost payload-to-orbit capacity by roughly 10 per cent.

Elon added: “The superhot plasma from the upper-stage engines has gotta go somewhere

“So we’re adding an extension to the booster that is almost all vents, essentially. So that allows the upper-stage engine plume to go through the sort of vented extension of the booster and not just blow itself up.”

The space exploration company recently revealed they had just done a “static fire test” at their Port Isabel headquarters in preparation for their next attempt, which is at least six weeks away.

SpaceX tweeted: “Ship 25 completes a six-engine static fire test at Starbase in Texas”.