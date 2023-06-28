Pete Davidson is reportedly back in rehab.

The comic, 29, who has admitted to spending years battling depression, is said to be getting treatment after struggling with borderline personality disorder and PTSD.

Sources also told Page Six the ‘Saturday Night Live’ actor is being treated at the same Pennsylvania facility where his close friend John Mulaney, 40, sought help for drink and drugs issues.

An insider said: “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.

“Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it.

“He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”

The friend added the comic, who was aged seven when he lost his firefighter dad Scott in the 9/11 terrorist attacks is on a “well deserved break” so he can “focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues”.

The claim comes after Pete was forced to apologise to the head of animal charity PETA for leaving a foul-mouthed rant on her answer phone.

He was also charged this month with one count of reckless driving after smashing his car into a Beverly Hills home.

Pete’s other troubles have included was at the wheel of a Mercedes with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, 27, in the passenger seat in March when he allegedly lost control of the car and crashed into a house – which has now been demolished.

At the time of their accident, police sources told TMZ they didn’t believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash and Pete wasn’t arrested.

As well as being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and borderline personality disorder, Pete has battled drug use issues and been in rehab twice before.

He told actress Glenn Close, 76, in an interview for Variety: “I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it.

“Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”

Pete went to rehab in 2017 and then again in 2019, when he went to the Sierra Tucson treatment centre, Arizona.

He told radio host Charlemagne Tha God, 44, in 2020: “I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it.”