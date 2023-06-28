John Boyega has “finally” got a call from Jamie Foxx.

The ‘Star Wars’ actor, 31, gave an update on the ‘Ray’ star’s health after the 55-year-old Oscar winner’s daughter Corinne Fox revealed in April her dad had been hospitalised in the middle of production on his upcoming movie ‘Back in Action’ with a mystery “medical condition”.

John told People at the Hollywood premiere of his and Jamie’s film ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ on Tuesday (27.06.23): “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro.

“He’s doing well. And then, you know, we (are) just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.

“I gave him the well-wishes directly. I gave him all the well-wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Datari Turner, 44, who co-produced ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ with Jamie, also said his friend is recovering and expects to be in front of the cameras again soon.

He added: “He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good.

“(Our director) Juel (Taylor) talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.”

Jamie’s co-star Cameron Diaz, 50, has continued to shoot ‘Back in Action’ with a body double standing in for Jamie.

A source told People the actress “wanted to be supportive and help out in any way” after her castmate’s health crisis even though “his family has kept his status very quiet”.

Jamie, his family and his team have stayed silent on his condition, but his representative has denied a conspiracy theory the Covid vaccination had led to the actor suffering blood clots.

Jamie updated fans on Instagram in May by thanking them for “all the love” and said he felt “blessed”.