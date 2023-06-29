David Beckham has reportedly submitted plans for a greenhouse and garden kitchen at his Oxfordshire pad.

The retired football ace is seemingly wanting to get green-fingered and grow his own fruits and vegetables at the country abode in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

As reported by The Mirror, the document reads: “The proposed kitchen garden is laid out in a formal style, with raised beds arranged in a symmetrical format around a central path.

“The glasshouse is traditional in style and faces south, overlooking the kitchen garden, framed by fruit trees.”

A decision will be made by West Oxfordshire District Council in the next few weeks.

Earlier this year, David, 48, and his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham, 49, reportedly installed an outside toilet at the £6 million estate.

The couple – who have regularly posted images of themselves enjoying the outdoors life at the sprawling property with their children Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11 – are said to have wanted the facility so guests at their garden parties would not have to make the “tiring” walk to their mansion to use the loo.

A source told The Sun: “David and Victoria love holding parties near their lake but it became tiring having to traipse back and forth to the house to use the loo when the drinks were flowing.

“David asked the architect to design the wood-built toilet block behind the wild kitchen.

“As toilet breaks go, it’s a lovely place to spend a few moments in the fresh air with the sounds of birdsong.”

The wooden outhouse is next to the ornamental lake on the grounds of the house, and has its own septic tank not believed to be connected to the main sewer.

The former England football captain and the Spice Girl bought the pad - which boasts a football pitch, outdoor pool, sauna and safari tent - in 2017.