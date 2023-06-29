Madonna's relatives were "preparing for the worst" and feared they might "lose her" after she was rushed to hospital on Saturday (24.06.23), a family member has said.

The 64-year-old Queen of Pop spent several days in an intensive care unit at a New York City hospital after she was struck down with a "serious bacterial infection" - forcing her to postpone her upcoming greatest hits shows 'The Celebration Tour' - and her relatives didn't know which "direction" her condition might go in.

An unnamed family member told DailyMail.com: "For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst.

"That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday.

"Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation."

The family member also believes this could serve as a wake-up call for Madonna - who has six children, Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere - but admitted it has brought her family "together".

The relative added: "All of Madonna's family members have come together over this.

"This really woke her the f*** up.

"She has not been living as healthy a life as she should be for her age, and she has been wearing herself thin over the past couple of months.

"She thinks that she is still young when, in fact, she is not. She also believes that she is invincible."

Madonna's manager Guy Oseary, 50, took to Instagram on Wednesday (28.06.23) to tell fans the 'Like A Prayer' hitmaker had been hospitalised, but insisted she is expected to make a "full recovery".

He said: "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."