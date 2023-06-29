Austin Butler, Taylor Swift, and Ke Huy Quan are among almost 400 people invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The organisation - which is behind the Oscars - have issued 398 invitations to those who have distinguished themselves with their contributions to motion pictures, with those offered membership including actors, musicians, directors, producers, publicists, make-up artists, production designers and cinematographers.
Other notable invitees include 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' directors The Daniels, and actress Stephanie Hsu from the film, as well as Kerry Condon, Selma Blair, Nicholas Hoult, Lashana Lynch, The Weeknd, Paul Mescal, Keke Palmer and Bill Hader.
The success of ‘RRR’ has seen actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. offered Academy membership, as well as the film’s production designer Sabu Cyril and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar, and composer and songwriters M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose, who worked on the movie’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’.
Eight of this year's invitees, including The Daniels, were invited by multiple branches of the Academy and must select one strand when accepting their membership.
Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement: "The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide."
The organisation noted that if all 398 invitees - one more than was invited last year - accept their membership, the total members would be 10, 817, with the number of voting members standing at 9, 375.
Selected list of 2023 invitees:
Actors:
Zar Amir-Ebrahimi
Sakura Ando
Selma Blair
Marsha Stephanie Blake
Austin Butler
Raúl Castillo
Chang Chen
Ram Charan
Kerry Condon
Robert John Davi
Dolly De Leon
Martina Gedeck
Bill Hader
Nicholas Hoult
Stephanie Hsu
Tin Lok Koo
Vicky Krieps
Joanna Kulig
Lashana Lynch
A Martinez
Noémie Merlant
Paul Mescal
Richard Mofe-Damijo
Keke Palmer
Park Hae-il
Ke Huy Quan
NT Rama Rao Jr.
Paul Reiser
Rosa Salazar
Directors:
Colm Bairéad
Abner Benaim
Edward Berger
Antonio Campos
Anthony Chen
Lukas Dhont
Andreas Dresen
Nils Gaup
Rashaad Ernesto Green
Ana Katz
Joseph Kosinski
Daniel Kwan
Francisco Lombardi
Carlos López Estrada
Mounia Meddour
Santiago Mitre
C.J. “Fiery” Obasi
Mani Ratnam
Anita Rocha da Silveira
Hiner Saleem
Daniel Scheinert
Maria Schrader
Michael Showalter
Agnieszka Smoczyńska
Chaitanya Tamhane
Music:
Jean Michel Bernard
Rafiq Bhatia
Alain Boublil
David Buckley
David Byrne
Dominick George Certo
Chandrabose
Ian Chang
Anne-Kathrin Elisabeth Dern
Anna Drubich
M.M. Keeravaani
Penka Kouneva
Ryan Lott
Zeltia Montes
Starr Parodi
Taylor Swift
Dara Taylor
Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka 'The Weeknd'