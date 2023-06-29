Austin Butler, Taylor Swift, and Ke Huy Quan are among almost 400 people invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organisation - which is behind the Oscars - have issued 398 invitations to those who have distinguished themselves with their contributions to motion pictures, with those offered membership including actors, musicians, directors, producers, publicists, make-up artists, production designers and cinematographers.

Other notable invitees include 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' directors The Daniels, and actress Stephanie Hsu from the film, as well as Kerry Condon, Selma Blair, Nicholas Hoult, Lashana Lynch, The Weeknd, Paul Mescal, Keke Palmer and Bill Hader.

The success of ‘RRR’ has seen actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. offered Academy membership, as well as the film’s production designer Sabu Cyril and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar, and composer and songwriters M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose, who worked on the movie’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Eight of this year's invitees, including The Daniels, were invited by multiple branches of the Academy and must select one strand when accepting their membership.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement: "The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide."

The organisation noted that if all 398 invitees - one more than was invited last year - accept their membership, the total members would be 10, 817, with the number of voting members standing at 9, 375.

Selected list of 2023 invitees:

Actors:

Zar Amir-Ebrahimi

Sakura Ando

Selma Blair

Marsha Stephanie Blake

Austin Butler

Raúl Castillo

Chang Chen

Ram Charan

Kerry Condon

Robert John Davi

Dolly De Leon

Martina Gedeck

Bill Hader

Nicholas Hoult

Stephanie Hsu

Tin Lok Koo

Vicky Krieps

Joanna Kulig

Lashana Lynch

A Martinez

Noémie Merlant

Paul Mescal

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Keke Palmer

Park Hae-il

Ke Huy Quan

NT Rama Rao Jr.

Paul Reiser

Rosa Salazar

Directors:

Colm Bairéad

Abner Benaim

Edward Berger

Antonio Campos

Anthony Chen

Lukas Dhont

Andreas Dresen

Nils Gaup

Rashaad Ernesto Green

Ana Katz

Joseph Kosinski

Daniel Kwan

Francisco Lombardi

Carlos López Estrada

Mounia Meddour

Santiago Mitre

C.J. “Fiery” Obasi

Mani Ratnam

Anita Rocha da Silveira

Hiner Saleem

Daniel Scheinert

Maria Schrader

Michael Showalter

Agnieszka Smoczyńska

Chaitanya Tamhane

Music:

Jean Michel Bernard

Rafiq Bhatia

Alain Boublil

David Buckley

David Byrne

Dominick George Certo

Chandrabose

Ian Chang

Anne-Kathrin Elisabeth Dern

Anna Drubich

M.M. Keeravaani

Penka Kouneva

Ryan Lott

Zeltia Montes

Starr Parodi

Taylor Swift

Dara Taylor

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka 'The Weeknd'