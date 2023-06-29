Travis Barker has suggested he and his wife Kourtney Kardashian have already chosen a name for their unborn baby boy.

The Poosh founder - who already has Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, with ex-partner Scott Disick - is expecting her first child with her Blink-182 rocker husband Travis Barker, and he's just let slip that they might already have a moniker for the little one.

Kourtney, 44, posted a series of snaps from a maternity shoot with her spouse, displaying her blossoming bump in a grey mesh gown with matching trousers, and he subsequently sparked reports they've picked a name.

He commented on the post with a winking face emoji: "I already know his name."

More photos from the shoot were captioned in a separate post: "Little drummer boy coming soon."

'The Kardashians' star appeared to surprise her husband when she held up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" at his LA concert recently, and after seeing his wife's message, the drummer - who has Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler - jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss before sharing some video footage of the moment in a joint Instagram post.

Kourtney recreated a scene from Blink's music video for 'All The Small Things', where a woman held up a sign reading just that.

The loved-up pair staged a gender reveal for family and friends on their social media accounts.

In the Instagram clip, Kourtney sat on Travis' lap as he sat behind his drum kit.

Travis - who is also stepdad to 24-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya - could be seen saying to Kourtney: "Tell when you’re ready. Is our pyro guy ready?”

Kourtney smiled: “I don’t know what’s happening."

The 47-year-old musician then gave a drumroll and as he slammed the cymbals while he and his wife shared a kiss, blue confetti rained down on them and a mass of blue streamers floated down.

Guests could be heard shouting: "I knew it!"

It's been claimed the couple sees the pregnancy as a "complete miracle" after their difficult IVF journey.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle.

"They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."