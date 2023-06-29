Anthony Mackie has insisted Jonathan Majors is "innocent until proven guilty".

The 33-year-old actor was charged with multiple misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment in March and his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star thinks society has gone "crazy" by trying to condemn Jonathan before he's gone through the legal process.

Asked about Jonathan's MCU future, the 'Captain America' star told Inverse: "We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty.’ That’s one of the staples of this country.

“Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

The 'Creed III' star has been accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend in the back of a taxi after a night out partying in New York City in March, but he has insisted he is innocent, with his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry handing over several surveillance videos and text messages from the alleged victim in an attempt to clear her client's name.

Following a hearing in May, his attorney said she had provided the Manhattan District Attorney's office with "irrefutable evidence" that the alleged victim was "lying" about the facts of the case.

And Priya criticised alleged racism in the investigation as she expressed her frustration that no one is investigating Jonathan's claim he was actually assaulted by his former partner on the night in question.

She said: "When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors' face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn't break his finger."

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' actor is charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, and three counts of attempted assault in the third degree.