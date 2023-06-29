Kim Kardashian doubts any of her sisters would have "survived" her traumatic Paris robbery.

The 42-year-old reality star was held at gunpoint at the Hotel De Pourtales in the French capital in October 2016 and had around $10 million in jewellery stolen, and her mom Kris Jenner, 67, praised her daughter for the way she "handled" the situation.

Kris asked Kim: "Do you remember when you were robbed in Paris?"

She continued: "And you were tied up and thrown into a bathtub and the trauma of that? And I remember you said, 'Thank god it happened to me because if it had happened to anyone else, they wouldn’t have been able to survive and it wouldn't have happened the same way,' but you handled every situation."

Kim is sister to Kourtney, 44, Khloe, 39, and half-siblings Kylie, 25, and Kendall, 27.

Agreeing with her mom, she replied: "When it was done, I was just like, thank God it was me and not one of my sisters because it would f*** them up for life."

Holding back the tears, Kris added: "I don't know anyone who could've handled what you did. I'm so proud of you, every single day, for the way that you live your life. I wish everybody knew how beautiful and delicious your heart is and they would never say one bad thing about you."

After the robbery, Kim admitted she felt so scared she hired bodyguards to protect her around the clock.

She also revealed she no longer keeps jewellery or money in her house.

Speaking in a special episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', she previously explained: "I can't sleep if I have jewellery in my safe, or money, or anything at my house. I just don't live my life like that ... As far as jewellery, if I'm wearing something, it's borrowed. It's fake."

Kim also insisted the attack made her less materialistic, saying that before she "had to have the coolest car, the best rims, the best outfit and I thought that I was the s*** because of that. I thought that made me."

The reality star then added: "The things I valued before that happened were genuinely completely different than what I value now. It's fun to get dressed up and all this, but like, things don't make me."