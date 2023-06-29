Eva Longoria says there were “no efforts” to include Latinos in film when she started her career.

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress, 48, has spent the last decade building up directing credits and has released her feature directorial debut, Searchlight’s ‘Flamin’ Hot’ – which tells the story of Richard Montañez, a factory janitor turned marketing executive who channelled his Mexican heritage into the launch of the Flamin’ Hot Cheeto.

Eva said when asked by The Hollywood Reporter for her view on Latino representation and diversity in film: “I’m like, ‘Well, I made one film, and we have a long way to go. Imagine when we have two films. Imagine when we have three films!’

“It wasn’t as big of a conversation as it is now. The word ‘diversity’ gets thrown around so much today. Back then, there were really no efforts or programs or initiatives.”

She added about her success in TV: “I became this poster child. ‘Yay! One of us made it! A Latina’s on a major show!’”

But Eva said her relentless filming schedule on ‘Desperate Housewives’ left her burned out.

She added: “I was like, ‘I can’t breathe.’ I had PTSD from 24 episodes a year.”

The ‘Housewives’ shooting schedule ran for roughly 11 months of the year, which put Eva off taking up more TV offers.

She added: “I got (offered) everything, and I turned everything down.”

Eva also said she feared being thought of as a “dumb” actor when she pivoted into directing.

She added: “The industry’s definitely wary of an actor coming in (to direct.) For me, it was about overcoming that. It wasn’t sexism or racism.

“It was like, ‘Here comes a dumb actor.’”