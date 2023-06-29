Celebrity stylist Law Roach admits he has no idea what's next for him after he announced his retirement.

The 'Legendary' judge - who was the first-ever recipient of the Stylist Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards and is most famous for his work with Zendaya - said he had grown tired of the "politics, lies and false narratives" of the fashion industry and was ready to seek a new challenge when he announced he was leaving the role behind him earlier this year.

And reflecting on the decision, Law says it was best for him as he was "broken" and unhappy.

Collecting the Innovation Award at Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards this week, he said: “When I retired, people say that I was at the height of my career and I was so brave and so courageous to walk away from the success and all the money, but I woke up that day and I realised that I was broken.

“I had done everything, won every award, did everything. Anything that you could think that was the definition of being successful, I had done it.”

He went on to insist that your happiness is far more important than success.

Sharing his career path, Roach went on: “I came to LA in 2014.

“I didn't know anyone. Nobody gave me an internship. I was never anyone's assistant.

"All I knew is that I wanted to be considered the best. And when they had conversations about who's the best and all these white women — ‘Oh, she's the best. She's the best’ — I knew that I wanted my name to be included in those conversations. And, by the grace of God and hard work and belief in myself, I achieved that.”

Giving his advice, he shared: “I can tell you guys like, ‘Oh, you just got to believe in yourself and manifest it,’ and all that is true and all that is real, but I just want to beg you guys to be specific in your request.

“So I did that. I was like, ‘I want to be the best. I want to be best. I want to make millions of dollars.’ I did all that, but what I didn't ask for is ‘While this success is coming, please bring me happiness.’”

He continued: “So I figured out that I didn't know how to be happy. I didn't know how to be healthy. I didn't know how to be whole. So when I figured all that, I said, ‘You know what? It's time to go. It's not serving me anymore.’"

"So that's what I chose to do."

However, he admitted: “I can't stand here and say, like, ‘Oh, I'm happy. I wake up happy, every day.’ No. I'm still figuring it out and that's okay.

“We have to be honest with ourselves.

“And also be honest with the people around you, because if you're not honest and you lying and you pretend like everything's okay, the universe cannot bless you with what you need.”

Alongside an image of a sign reading 'Retired', he wrote on Instagram in March: “My Cup is empty…thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years.

“Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win…I’m out.”

As well as his work with Zendaya, Law also won the Hollywood Reporter's stylist of the year accolade in recognition of his work with the likes of Issa Rae, Kerry Washington and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas in 2021, and most recently dressed 'Scandal' star Kerry, Hunter Schafer, Eve Jobs and Megan Thee Stallion for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

A number of fashion greats urged the stylist to reconsider.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell commented: “Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived too hard."

He still works with Zendaya.