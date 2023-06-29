Michael Jackson allegedly told Wade Robson their lives would be "over" if he told anyone he was being abused.

The 30-year-old choreographer recently won an appeal allowing him to take legal action against the late pop icon's corporation for failing to protect him from the 'Thriller' singer, and in his court documents, he set out how the alleged abuse began when he was just seven years old but he was warned not to speak about what happened.

The Australian-born dancer claimed Michael told him: "We can never tell anyone what we are doing.

"People are ignorant and they would never understand that we love each other and this is how we show it. If anyone were to ever find out, our lives and career would be over."

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Michael made advances on Wade in 1990 while his sister slept in a bed a few feet away at the star's Neverland Ranch in California, and it continued for the two weeks he was staying, and then periodically over the next seven years.

Wade: "During our stay in Los Angeles, I met Doe 1 Jackson at a recording studio in Van Nuys, California. During our meeting, Doe 1 invited me and my whole family to spend the weekend at his Santa Barbara County ranch, Neverland Valley Ranch. My family stayed the weekend at the ranch, but then left me alone with Doe for another week...

"Doe 1 began sexually abusing me on or about that night. The sexual abuse continued every night through the nearly two weeks that I spent at the ranch during that early 1990 visit as well as at Doe 1's apartment in the Westwood section of Los Angeles before my family and I returned to Australia."

The filing was heavily redacted, but Wade explained he and Michael communicated via fax and frequent telephone conversations for "hours each week", and he claimed the abuse continued when he made two other visits to the US with his mother Joy between the age of seven and nine.

He said: "One trip was for one week and the other was for six weeks During these trips, my mother would stay in a hotel or guest room while I stayed with Doe 1 in his bedroom and in his bed. The sexual abuse continued every night we were together.

"It was during these years that my 'God' became my 'friend' and told me that he loved me and wanted to be with me."

The chorographer claimed the 'Bad' hitmaker "encouraged" him to call him Dad, while he would call Wade "son", and he accused Michael - who died in 2009 aged 50 - of showing him explicit pornography in books and magazines and on video, but the abuse abruptly stopped when he turned 14 and began to show signs of puberty.

In 2005, Wade gave evidence during a separate trial and insisted he hadn't been abused by the 'Billie Jean' singer, but he's now claimed he had been "coached" by the star "every day" to give certain statements against the allegations after Michael was first accused of abuse by Jordy Chandler in 1993.

He wrote: "He would tell me that our phones were tapped and 'they' were listening to everything we said.

"He would role play with me and say to me, 'They are saying we did all of this disgusting sexual stuff. We never did any of that, right?' I would play along and answer, 'No way!'

" He would say, 'If they believed that we did any of this sexual stuff, YOU AND I would go to jail for the rest of our lives. Our lives and careers would be over. We've got to fight this. We've got to beat them together."

At the time, Wade claimed he didn't realise the nature of his alleged relationship with Michael.

He said of the 2005 trial: "I still did not believe that I was sexually abused.

"I did not believe that I was forced. I believed that I was a consenting participant in the sexual acts that Doe and I engaged in. I also believed that I was absolutely fine with what went on between us.

"My state of mind was essentially the same as when I was eleven and I denied any abuse."

But in May 2012, following multiple nervous breakdowns, Wade accepted he had been systematically abused.

Jackson's estate has branded the accuser's claims "outrageous and pathetic."

Lawyer Howard Weitzman previously said: "This is a young man who has testified at least twice under oath over the past 20 years and said in numerous interviews that Michael Jackson never did anything inappropriate to him or with him."

Wade and James Safechuck both appeared in Dan Reed's 2019 documentary film 'Leaving Neverland' in which they both discussed the alleged abuse they endured at the hands of the 'King of Pop' on camera.

The Jackson estate issued a statement refuting the allegations and condemning the documentary.

Referencing the 2005 trial brought against Jackson, at which he was charged with molesting a 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo, the statement read: "The two accusers testified under oath that these events never occurred. They have provided no independent evidence and absolutely no proof in support of their accusations."

In the 2005 trial, Michael was acquitted on all counts.