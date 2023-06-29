Jackery has launched the Jackery 2000 Plus solar generator.

The new Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus power station has an output of 3000 watts and a capacity of 2042 watt-hours, which can be expanded in increments of 2 kWh each to 12 kilowatt hours with up to five battery packs. The two rubberised aluminium wheels and the extendable handle of the power station make handling easier.

Connected via Bluetooth or WiFi, users have the option of controlling the system via the Jackery app enabling constant live status updates.

To celebrate the official launch Intersolar Europe 23 in Munich, Germany, Jackery is offering one foldable solar panel SolarSaga 200W free of charge with a purchase made between 14-20 June 2023 from Jackery.co.uk, Amazon.co.uk and approved Jackery retailers.

The short charging times of the 2000 Plus units are impressive: the power station can be charged in just 1.7 hours using a 230-volt connection, with six Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar modules in just two hours.

In addition, the 2 kWh battery packs can also be charged with up to six modules in parallel. Alternatively, they can be charged directly from a plug socket or a 12-volt connection in a car.

Thanks to the combination of specially developed fast charging technology and an intelligent battery management system (BMS), graduated charging algorithms ensure greater safety and extend the service life of the batteries by up to 50 percent. The Explorer 2000 Plus is extremely sustainable with 4,000 complete charging and discharging cycles (to 70 percent) and a service life of over 10 years if used once a day.

The weatherproof (IP 67) solar modules provide environmentally friendly energy independent of the public power grid SolarSaga 200W. Thanks to IBC technology with n-type solar cells, they quickly unfold with a very high efficiency of 25 percent. The portable solar modules generate up to 50 percent more electricity than conventional products in diffuse light and poor conditions. At the same time, a very fast MPPT solar controller (Maximum Power Point Tracking) ensures that the solar yield is maximised. In addition, 12 integrated safety functions protect against overcurrent, short circuits, deep discharge, overload, overvoltage, and overheating. And that with whisper-quiet operation in Quiet mode at just 30 dB.

The LifePO4 Powerstation Explorer 2000 Plus also supplies power-hungry consumers such as power tools, air conditioners or refrigerators with a continuous output of 3000 watts and short-term peak output of up to 6000 watts.

When camping, on a boat or in the event of a power failure at home, it provides electronic devices with energy via eight connections: three Schuko sockets (230 volts), two USB-A (Quick Charge 3.0, 18 W), two USB-C (100 W) and a 12-volt socket.

Backed by a 5-year warranty, the new model will be available from June 14, 2023 as a standalone Power Station, as a Solar Generator with Panel, and as discounted sets with Battery Packs through Jackery.co.uk, Amazon.co.uk, and approved Jackery retailers.

The RRP is £1,999 for the Explorer 2000 Plus, £1,399 for a Battery Pack and £2,599 as a solar generator with the Powerstation plus SolarSaga 200W module.

For the product launch, the Explorer Kit 4000 – consisting of Powerstation and a Battery Pack – will also be available at a reduced price of £3,299, and the Solar Generator Kit 4000 200W including solar panel for £3,899.