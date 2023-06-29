Melanie Lynskey will "never forget" Julian Sands.

The 'A Room With A View' actor went missing while hiking Mount Baldy in California in January and earlier this week, it was confirmed his body had been found by hikers.

Julian's 'Rose Red' co-star has now paid a heartfelt tribute to her friend, with the 'Yellowjackets' star recalling the huge impact he had on her life and the instant connection they struck up.

Sharing a photo of herself dancing with Julian, the 46-year-old actress wrote on Instagram: “Julian Sands. I met you on the set of 'Rose Red' in 2000.

“'A Room With A View' was a movie I had seen dozens of times, and I adored you in it. I was so nervous I could barely speak to you. When I did finally tell you what the movie/you meant to me, I was struck by your humility, your lack of ego, the absence of any grandstanding. I got the sense that it was a very special film to you but also just a job, in a long line of interesting, eclectic jobs, all of which you were so grateful to have had.

“We became fast friends. You bought me so many presents, mostly huge and intimidating non-fiction books and classical music CDs.

“You found out I’d never been to the opera, and so you came to my apartment one night and picked me up, took me out for champagne, and took me to the opera. You giggled when I yawned.

“In return, I played you the entirety of Dr Dre’s ‘2001’, made you talk on the phone with my boyfriend in New Zealand, and agonized with you over whether to see Billy Bragg or Bright Eyes, both of whom were only in Seattle for ONE NIGHT and oh no whatever would I do.

“You were gracious and patient and tons of fun. We lost touch, but I have never forgotten your kindness and I will never forget you. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones. [heart emoji].”

Selma Blair was among those to comment on Melanie's post.

She wrote: “A beautiful tribute. A remarkable man.”

The local sherrif's department confirmed on Tuesday (27.06.23) that remains found by hikers over the weekend were those of the late actor.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in an update: "The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands."

Julian is survived by wife, Eugenia Citkowitz, and their daughters Imogen Morley, 26, and Natalya Morley, 23, and his 37-year-old son Henry from his marriage to Sarah Sands.