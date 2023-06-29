Lily-Rose Depp: Nude scenes were important

2023/06/29 16:00 (BST)

Lily-Rose Depp insisted nude scenes for her "risqué" role on 'The Idol' were "really important" to her.

The 24-year-old actress portrays an international pop star whose career is on shaky ground when she suffers a nervous breakdown in the drama series, and though the programme has come under fire for its raunchy sex scenes, Lily-Rose is proud of the raunchy footage because she didn't want to be part of something "puritanical".

She told Australia's Vogue magzine: “For me, the whole character and the show and her arc was really a collaboration through and through.

“We know that we’re making something provocative and we are not shying away from that.

“That’s something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning. I was never interested in making something puritanical. It’s okay if this show isn’t for everyone and that’s fine — I think all the best art is [polarising]...

"When it comes to the nudity and the risqué nature of the role, that to me was really intentional. That was really important to me and something that I was excited about doing. I’m not scared of it.

"I think we live in a highly sexualised world. I think that’s an interesting thing to explore.”

And Lily-Rose insisted she had never felt "more respected" or "safe" at work.

She added: “I’ve never felt more respected and more safe on a set, honestly.

“And I think the trust that we all built with each other… that can only make for a really safe-feeling set."

It was announced earlier this week that 'The Idol' - which was created by 'Euphoria' writer Sam Levinson, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and Reza Fahim - will end after just five episodes, one fewer than planned.

Alongside a teaser trailer, The Weeknd wrote on Instagram: "ONE MORE EPISODE @theidol Ep. 5 (sic)"

There is no official word on why an episode was cut from its planned six-episode run.

However, an insider has suggested the change was simply made as a result of editing.

The source told TV Line: "The season ended up being five episodes when it was all said and done after Sam took over and made significant changes. The story only ended up requiring five."

