Madonna's close pal, comedian Rosie O'Donnell, has provided a positive update on The Queen of Pop as she recovers from a serious bacterial infection.

The ‘Like A Prayer’ hitmaker was admitted to hospital over the weekend and has been forced to postpone her ‘Celebration’ tour amid her health woes, and among the outpouring of prayers and well-wishes for the 64-year-old music icon, is a post by her friend Rosie, who says Madonna is on the mend.

She captioned a screenshot of a clip of the pair doing yoga on her famous late-night chat show: "shes feeling good. (sic)"

Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, shared the news of Madonna's illness on Instagram on Wednesday (28.06.23) but reassured fans the 'Ray of Light' singer would make a full recovery.

He said: "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Madonna's relatives were left "preparing for the worst" and feared they might "lose her" after she spent several days in an intensive care unit at a New York City hospital, and her relatives didn't know which "direction" her condition might go in.

An unnamed family member told DailyMail.com: "For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst.

"That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday.

"Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation."

The family member also believes this could serve as a wake-up call for Madonna - who has six children, Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere - but admitted it has brought her family "together".

The relative added: "All of Madonna's family members have come together over this.

"This really woke her the f*** up.

"She has not been living as healthy a life as she should be for her age, and she has been wearing herself thin over the past couple of months.

"She thinks that she is still young when, in fact, she is not. She also believes that she is invincible."