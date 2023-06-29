Liz McClarnon has married her mystery partner Peter.

The 42-year-old ‘Atomic Kitten’ singer got engaged to her boyfriend last year but his full name and face haven’t been revealed, and she stuck to keeping him out of the spotlight when she shared the news they had got hitched in an Instagram post on Thursday. (29.06.23)

She posted an image of them kissing at their big day – with Peter’s face only visible side-on.

‘Whole Again’ singer Liz captioned the image, which showed her wearing a white bridal gown as confetti rained down on her and Peter, whose full name, age or profession has also not been revealed: “A few days ago Peter and I tied the knot surrounded by some of the people we love and care for (and little Bean – our dog) and I wanted to share this lovely picture with you from our day.

“We are so grateful to everyone that was there, especially some that travelled from all across the world to be there with us (Australia, LA, Hong Kong, Ibiza… .)

“And finally… Dearest online friends that worked out what day it was, I just wanted to thank you for your lovely messages, you’ve been so kind.”

Liz’s bandmate Natasha Hamilton, 40, commented online: “Absolutely LOVE this pic, it was such a beautiful day and you guys are a match made in heaven here’s to your happily ever after.”

Her friend Ian ‘H’ Watkins, 47, from Steps, added: “CONGRATULATIONS XXXX”, and Liz’s pal Coleen Nolan, 58, said: “Oh huge congratulations… so so happy for you both!!!”

Liz announced online last year she was getting married to Peter by sharing a picture of her hugging him with his back to the camera and her engagement ring visible.

She captioned the black-and-white photo: “Happy birthday to my husband-to-be. YEP! I’m going to marry the most beautiful human I've ever known and it's his birthday today. Double yay!”

Liz was previously engaged to Blue singer Lee Ryan, 40, who last year married his long-term girlfriend Verity Paris, 31, after they dated for two years.

She told Closer about never again wanting to date someone famous: “I’d never date another celebrity again. I was engaged to Lee and I didn’t like having our relationship in the spotlight.

“For me, it leads to paranoia. You read things about each other and wonder who said what.

“Dating a celebrity makes your relationship too public and I like to keep my private life private.”