Dolly Parton has admitted she has always found touring “taxing”.

The ‘Jolene’ singer, 77, also told reporters she no longer goes on the road for long stretches as she doesn’t like to be “far away from home”.

Dolly, who has been married to her husband Carter Dean, 80, since 1966, said at a press event to promote her new album ‘Rockstar’ and upcoming memoir ‘Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones’: “It’s always been taxing, the reason I don’t tour now is because I don’t want to be that far away from home. We’re getting older and I’ve got a lot of business that I do and the movies that I do.

“So we’re close to home and I just really do prepare, just like coming over for this, we had a band and before I had to cancel once – my husband was sick at the time but he’s fine now but you do plan and I do not plan to tour at this time.”

Dolly also claimed “good doctors, good lighting and good makeup” helps her stay looking youthful as she heads for her 80th birthday.

Her last tour was 2016’s ‘Pure and Simple’ shows, which took in more than 60 cities in the US and Canada.

Dolly has said she is “so excited” to be putting out her long-promised rock album.

She vowed to make a rocky record after she was last year inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in a statement ahead of the release on 17 November she said: “I’m so excited to finally present my first rock and roll album ‘Rockstar’.

“I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure.

“I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

Dolly’s announcement came with a 30-song track list, which showed artists including Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr had joined her on the album for a cover of The Beatles’ ‘Let it Be’.

Other collaborators on the album include Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Lizzo and Sasha Flute, Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Simon Le Bon, John Fogerty, Melissa Etheridge, Michael McDonald, Richie Sambora, Ronnie McDowell, the Jordanaires and Kid Rock.