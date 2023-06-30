Brendan Hunt is engaged.

The 'Ted Lasso' actor - who portrays Willis Beard in the Apple TV+ series - popped the question to his significant other Shannon Nelson, who says she is the "luckiest" person to be Brendan's future wife.

He wrote on Instagram: "The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying “yes.” (sic)"

Shannon added: "We are a family. A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always. Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family. Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man. I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest."

Several stars took to Instagram to congratulate the pair.

'Ted Lasso' star Lloyd Griffith commented: "Woooooo!!!!!! (sic)"

TV presenter Rebecca Lowe wrote: "YES YES YES!! Love this for you mate (sic)"

The couple - who have two-year-old son Sean - are largely private about their relationship on social media, but have shared pictures of their little one.

Ahead of the final episode of 'Ted Lasso' season three earlier this year, Shannon shared snaps of Sean behind the scenes, and wrote: "Special love to our Beard who creates magic everywhere he goes

"TL#2 and his Mommy are so proud of you and what you helped make. Tonight/tomorrow we say goodbye to Nelson Rd. and we can’t wait for what comes next."

Shannon also paid tribute to Brendan on his first Father's Day in 2021.

She wrote: "I am so excited to watch Sean discover every day what a jackpot he won getting you to be his Dad. Here’s to a lifetime of Father’s Days and some that may even allow you more sleep. We love you so much!"