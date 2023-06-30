Leigh-Anne Pinnock wants to move to Jamaica.

The former Little Mix singer married Andre Gray on the Caribbean island earlier this month, and she's admitted she and the soccer star - with whom she has 22-month-old twins - have discussed relocating there permanently from the UK one day in the future.

Speaking on 'In Conversation With Julie Adenuga' on YouTube, she said: "We’ve spoken about it. I will be rocking on my veranda in my rocking chair, eating my good food, growing my own vegetables, growing my own chickens, I can see it now.

“Life looks good there man, life is good there. I can’t wait.”

The 'Don't Say Love' singer spoke about how "special" Jamaica is to her when she confirmed her marriage to Andre recently.

She wrote in her newsletter: "So much has happened since we last caught up. First of all … I’m a married woman! Eeeek! Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to us. Thank you for showing us so much love and support. (sic)"

And it had been revealed a year before they tied the knot that they hoped to tie the knot on the island.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Leigh-Anne and Andre have been planning their special day for months and this week they will finally tie the knot.

"They chose to marry in Jamaica because of their family ties to the island, which they think of as their second home.

"The ceremony is going to be very low key and romantic. It won’t have any of the hallmarks of the big celebrity weddings you see.

"Leigh-Anne and Andre just want their closest network there to watch them say their vows."

Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged back in May 2020, and the pop star previously took to social media to share news of their engagement.

Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photos, Leigh-Anne wrote on Instagram at the time: "Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes. I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams.... am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more. @andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete. (sic)"