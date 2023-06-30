Google is to “remove” local news links in Canada.

The tech giant has “now informed” the federal government that when the Online News Act - a piece of legislation that compels companies like Google and Facebook to attempt to make financial deals with news platforms to host their content - takes effect they intend to take down links to Canadian-produced news from the North American country’s search results.

In a blog post, they said: "We have now informed the government that when the law takes effect, we unfortunately will have to remove links to Canadian news from our Search, News and Discover products in Canada.

"We don't take this decision or its impacts lightly and believe it's important to be transparent with Canadian publishers and our users as early as possible.

Google Canada added to BBC News that Justin Trudeau’s government had "not given us reason to believe that the regulatory process will be able to resolve structural issues with the legislation".

However in the blog post - which was shared on Thursday (29.06.23) - Google outlined their intention “to participate in the regulatory process" and to "continue to be transparent with Canadians and publishers as we move forward".

News Media Canada - an industry body that speaks for dozens of news outlets across the country and supports the law - think there is still a “viable path forward”, despite both the Meta and Alphabet opposing the change in law, which is intended to supply struggling newsrooms with a better deal for their output.

They continued: "Rather than demonstrating their extraordinary market power by withholding access to timely, accurate news for Canadians, this is a time for all stakeholders to act in good faith, as responsible corporate citizens, and engage actively in the regulatory process to ensure that regulation is balanced, predictable and fair.”