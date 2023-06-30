Cambodia’s Prime Minister has threatened to ban Facebook.

Hun Sen has left the social media platform and suggested he will ban it from the South Asian country after the Meta-owned website’s oversight board recommended he be suspended over his "history of committing human rights violations and intimidating political opponents" and his "strategic use of social media to amplify such threats".

The 69-year-old politician - who is an avid user of the site and boasts 14 million followers on his page - is currently running for election after 38 years in power and told workers at a garment factory in the country’s Pursat province that they could block Facebook “for a short period or forever” in a bid to stop exiled political figures communicating to the 16.59 million people living in the country.

Hun Sen said on Friday: "Don't be arrogant, you guys are staying overseas, you are using Facebook for communications, we could block Facebook.”

After departing the Mark Zuckerberg-founded site, he suggested that Cambodians use other social media platforms like Telegram and TikTok, where he is now posting regularly from and building on his 800,000 strong following.

On Thursday, The Oversight Board urged he be suspended from the site - whose following is thought to be enhanced through bots - after the video circulated.

They said: "Given the severity of the violation, Hun Sen's history of committing human rights violations and intimidating political opponents, as well as his strategic use of social media to amplify such threats, the Board calls on Meta to immediately suspend Hun Sen's Facebook page and Instagram account for six months."

In the video, Hun Sen said: "Either you face legal action in court, or I really [Cambodian People's Party] people for a demonstration and beat you up.”