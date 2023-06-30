'The Elder Scrolls VI' is eyeing a 2026 release date, according to Microsoft's lawyer.

Despite Phil Spencer saying the title would launch in 2028 at the earliest, during the FTC vs. Microsoft/Activision Blizzard trial, the lawyer alleged that the sixth game “is expected to be released as a single-player game in 2026.”

Gamers will have to wait to find out which release date is truer unless it's clarified.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the 'Starfield' game has a new release date of September 6, 2023.

Bethesda Game Studios had pushed back the release to work on some fine-tuning.

The developer said last year it was delaying the release of ‘Starfield’ and ‘Redfall’ to give players “the best, most polished versions” of the titles.

‘Starfield’ had been set for release in November, while ‘Redfall’ was meant to be out months earlier in the summer.

Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer has said the delays were “the right thing to do”.