Taylor Swift debuted her new song 'Back to December (Taylor’s Version)' in the trailer for the second season of Amazon Prime series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'.

The pop star's reworked version of her 2010 track features in the teaser alongside 'August' from her 2020 album 'Folklore' ahead of the series' launch on July 14. It's the second time one of Taylor's reworked songs has featured in a trailer for the show after 'This Love (Taylor’s Version)' - a new version of a track from her '1989' album - appeared in the teaser for season one.

The new recording of 'Back To December' features on the upcoming album 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' - which features reworked tracks from her 2010 record along with 'From the Vault' tracks - and is due for release on July 14.

The 'Shake It Off' star recently opened up about her love for life on the road during a recent tour stop in Foxborough, Massachusetts - declaring she's "never been this happy" in her life.

She told the audience: "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. "It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories."

The release of 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' comes after the singer released new versions of her previous albums 'Fearless' and 'Red' in 2021.

She has been busy re-recording her songs from her first six albums since bosses at her Big Machine record label sold her masters to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings - prompting a public outcry from the singer who claimed she'd been blocked from buying them herself.

Taylor is currently on the road with her 'The Eras' tour which has proved a sell-out success across North America with the singer preparing for dates in Japan, Australia, Singapore and Europe next year.