Kourtney Kardashian has officially changed her name after marrying Travis Barker.

'The Kardashians' star tied the knot with the Blink-182 rocker last year and she's now revealed she's added Barker to her last name on her official documents by sharing a picture of her new driving licence with fans on Instagram with the reality regular's name being given as Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Kourtney, 44, captioned the snap: "Say my name". The couple married in an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2022 and followed it with a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara, California the following month. They then staged a lavish wedding in Italy weeks later.

The name change comes after her sister Kim also updated her driving licence by taking her glam squad to the California DMV offices so could look perfect in her official picture.

In the latest episode of the family's reality show on Hulu, Kim was seen entering the offices after closing time with her hairstylist Chris Appleton, make-up artist Ariel Tejada and the rest of her beauty team in tow to help perfect her look for her driving licence photo.

Chris told producers: “Today we are with Kim and we’re getting her driving-license-picture-ready ... It’s a big deal because you have to live with it [the picture] for a long time ... Too many people live with driving licenses which are not cute, so we need to make sure it’s right. “No matter where Kim goes, me and Ariel have got her back."

A producer said to Kim: “I love that you’re glamming for the photo," and she replied: “I mean, this is the most important photo you’ll ever take in your life.”

During the shoot, Kim's height also came under scrutiny with her team disputing her assertion that she is five foot three. Ariel laughed: "'In your dreams you're 5-3-and a half ... Kimberly, you're definitely like 5-2."

Kim later added of her decision to bring her glam squad to the DMV with her: "'I really just want it to look good, like, why not bring a light and a glam team? It's definitely crazy, but I don't care."