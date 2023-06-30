Sarah Jessica Parker was too “shy” to film nude scenes in ‘Sex and the City’ and its reboot show ‘And Just Like That’.

The Golden Globe winner, 58, has played relationship columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the shows since 1998, and despite her co-star Kim Cattrall regularly going naked on the series, she stayed covered up – but has now insisted it was not a “morality thing”.

Sarah, who has a son and twin daughters with ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ actor Matthew Broderick, 61, told SiriusXM’s ‘Howard Stern Show’ said she was too “shy” to strip, adding: “I think I just never felt comfortable exposing myself that way.”

But she stressed: “I never had any judgements about anybody else doing it.”

The ‘Divorce’ actress added she was initially hesitant about playing Carrie due to raunchy scenes potentially requiring nudity.

She said: “The only thing… I was concerned about was that I just didn’t feel comfortable doing nudity.

“I suspected that if it wasn’t in the pilot, it would be a part of a series.”

Sarah added ‘SATC’ creator Darren Star, 61, advised her not to do it if she didn’t want to, saying: “He said, ‘We’ll have other actors. If they feel comfortable doing it, they’ll do it, but you do not have to.’”

Along with Kim Cattrall, 66, going nude in ‘SATC’ to play sex-obsessed publicity Samantha Jones, Cynthia Nixon, 57, and Kristin Davis, 58, also filmed naked while playing their respective characters Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York.

Kim told Variety in May 2022 she “filled her quota” of onscreen nudity onscreen and is “just not interested” anymore.

Cynthia has told Entertainment Tonight she was “fairly game” when it came to sex scenes, adding: “One of the main subjects of the show is sex. People having sex and people having great sex and people having terrible sex and people having hilarious sex.”

Kristin has admitted to the Daily Mail she felt “panicky” about some “extremely stressful” scenes she filmed naked.