Madonna’s sons Rocco Ritchie and David Banda have been at her side as she reportedly continues to suffer severe symptoms from her “serious bacterial infection”.

The mum-of-six Queen of Pop, 64, was discharged from intensive care at a New York hospital on Thursday (29.06.23) and her two boys have since been spotted leaving her home in the city where she is said to be bedridden and “constantly vomiting”.

Rocco, 22, who the ‘Material Girl’ singer has with her 54-year-old film director ex-husband Guy Ritchie, 54, was seen leaving his mum’s Upper East Side townhouse early on Friday (30.06.23) carrying a backpack.

David, 17, who Madonna and Guy adopted from Malawi, was seen getting in an SUV outside the property a few hours after his brother.

Page Six reported it is “unclear if the brothers decided to depart Madonna’s residence because Madonna is getting better”.

The pair were first spotted arriving at Madonna’s home on Wednesday (28.06.23), just after news broke she had been hospitalised.

Madonna’s youngest children are 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere, and

she has daughters Lourdes Leon, 26, with her ex-partner Carlos Leon, 56.

She also adopted daughter Mercy, 17, from Malawi in 2009, a year after she adopted David from the country.

An unnamed relative has told the Daily Mail Madonna’s illness had brought her whole family together, adding: “All of Madonna’s family members have come together over this. This really woke her the f*** up.”

TMZ has reported insiders have told them the singer has also been “vomiting uncontrollably” since she got back to her house.

Sources added she first began being sick on Saturday (24.06.23) when the symptoms started and that she also “collapsed” at the time.

Insiders previously told Page Six that Madonna had become “unresponsive” at one point and had to be intubated for at least one night at the hospital.

Insiders also told the outlet Madonna had been “strenuously rehearsing” for weeks and putting in “12-hour days” in preparation.

But TMZ has reported she had been ill for some time and ignored symptoms including a “low-level fever” for up to a month.

Madonna’s long-time manager Guy Oseary, 50, revealed Madonna’s illness and said her upcoming ‘Celebration Tour’ was being put on hold in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday.

He said: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”