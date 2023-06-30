Michael Douglas has hailed the late Alan Arkin for leaving an “indelible mark” on cinema.

The ‘Wall Street’ actor, 78, co-starred with Alan in Netflix’s ‘The Kominsky Method’, and took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star after it was revealed he had died on Thursday (29.06.23) aged 89 at his home in Carlsbad, California.

Michael said alongside a photo of him working with Alan: “Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry.

“My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family.”

‘Seinfeld’ star Jason Alexander, 63, was the first star to react to the news of Alan’s death, tweeting: “Such a wonderful, original voice for comedy. And on the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul. I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless.”

‘The Sopranos’ actor Michael Imperioli, 57, was also among the flood of celebrities and fans paying tribute to Alan.

He said on Instagram: “The one and only ALAN ARKIN has left us. Arkin was a rare breed who had an infallible sense of truth that allowed him to shift with ease from the tragic to the hilarious in the blink of an eye.

“Such a great actor and such a great loss to cinema.”

Mia Farrow, 78, tweeted: “Very sad to learn of the death of Alan Arkin. Such a lovely person – of course, a great actor. It was a privilege to work with him in ‘The Last Unicorn’.

“For me he will always be ‘Schmendrick’ my invaluable magician companion on our search for other unicorns.”

Alan was probably best known his roles as the bemused dad in ‘Edward Scissorhands’ and for his roles in ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ and ‘Argo’

News of his death was announced by his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony, who released a statement on behalf of the family.

They said: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

No more details about his death have been revealed.

In 1955 Alan married Jeremy Yaffe, with the couple having sons Adam and Matthew before they broke up in 1961.

Barbara Dana was Alan’s wife from 1964 until 1994, and she appeared alongside him in episodes of ‘Sesame Street’ in the 1970s.

In 1967 the couple welcomed a son named Anthony, but they divorced in 1994 and Alan went to on marry his third wife Suzanne Newlander two years later – whose surname he adopted for his character Norman Newlander in ‘The Kominsky Method’.