Naomi Campbell reportedly had her son by surrogate.

The supermodel, who had a daughter in May 2021, stunned fans on Thursday (29.06.23) when she revealed she was a mum-of-two to a newborn baby boy – just over a week after she was seen without a baby bump at a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.

Friends of the model have now told Mail Online she used a surrogate to have the baby boy last Saturday, four days after she was seen at the French party.

The outlet added it is understood Naomi’s child was born in Los Angeles.

A source close to her told Mail Online: “Naomi has welcomed her newborn son via surrogate, who gave birth on Saturday in Los Angeles.

“It came as a surprise to her wider circle after she only told a handful of people that she was becoming a mum for the second time.

“Suddenly she postponed a work commitment because she needed to be at her surrogate's side and the next moment, she had a beautiful baby boy. There was a lot of surprise, and of course happiness.”

Insiders added she only told “a handful of close friends and family” about her plans to have another child.

The Daily Mail added she is raising her two children on her own and is not in a romantic relationship.

Naomi announced her boy’s arrival by captioning an image on Instagram of the newborn being cradled in white swaddling: “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy.”

Naomi added that it’s “never too late to become a mother”.

The supermodel said online when she announced she was mum to a girl: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

A source told Page Six at the time that Campbell wanted to be a mother for a “long time”.

The insider said: “She is the godmother to many friends and family’s kids and has always looked forward to the day of starting her own family.”

Naomi told the Evening Standard magazine in 2017 she thought “about having children all the time”.

The model has yet to state whether she gave birth to or used a surrogate for her daughter, but did reveal last year the child wasn’t adopted.

She told British Vogue: “She’s my child.”

Naomi still has not publicly revealed the name of her daughter and usually keeps her out of the spotlight, but did post a rare photo holding the toddler while celebrating New Year’s Eve in January.