New mum Naomi Campbell has reportedly signed a “huge” collaboration with fashion giant PrettyLittleThing.

The supermodel, who had a daughter in May 2021 and stunned fans on Thursday (29.06.23) when she revealed she had also welcomed a newborn baby boy, is said to have designed a new collection of statement looks for the brand that she will apparently be launching in New York in September during Fashion Week.

Mail Online reported it was PLT’s biggest partnership to date, and said Naomi will be fronting a range that was shot earlier this year in Los Angeles.

A fashion source told the outlet: “This is huge – it’s such a privilege for Naomi to be fronting her own collection with PLT.

“It has been discussed for years between Naomi and (former PLT CEO) Umar Kamani, but finally now their ideas have come to fruition and soon the rest of the world will see everything they have been working on.

“Naomi is of course a total perfectionist and has designed the range, ensuring every detail has been carefully executed.”

Naomi has been friends for years with ex-PLT boss Umar, 35, who stepped down as CEO in April.

Mail Online said despite his departure he has been “heavily involved in the top-secret project”.

The collaboration is Naomi’s first major venture since she announced in an Instagram post on Thursday (29.06.23) her second child had been born.

Naomi reportedly had her son by surrogate, with her announcement of her new arrival coming just over a week after she was seen without a baby bump at a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.

Friends of the model told Mail Online she used a surrogate to have the baby boy last Saturday, four days after she was seen at the French party.

The outlet added it is understood Naomi’s child was born in Los Angeles.

A source close to her told Mail Online: “Naomi has welcomed her newborn son via surrogate, who gave birth on Saturday in Los Angeles.

“It came as a surprise to her wider circle after she only told a handful of people that she was becoming a mum for the second time.

“Suddenly she postponed a work commitment because she needed to be at her surrogate's side and the next moment, she had a beautiful baby boy. There was a lot of surprise, and of course happiness.”

Insiders added she only told “a handful of close friends and family” about her plans to have another child.

The Daily Mail added Naomi, who had a daughter in May 2021, is raising her two children on her own and is not in a romantic relationship.