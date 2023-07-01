'Fortnite' has pressed pause on the Kinetic Boomerang due to players "losing control" when the game is rebooted.

Epic Games has vaulted the weapon for mid-range attacks from the battle royale game not long after it was added in Chapter 4 Season 3.

Its replacement is the Sharp Tooth Shotgun, which has a fire rate of 0.68.

A tweet on the game's official Twitter page read: "We've temporarily vaulted the Kinetic Boomerang due to an issue with players losing control when rebooted.

"In its place, the new Sharp Tooth Shotgun has arrived! Take out your prey at a distance with this extended range and tight spread shotgun."

Over the past two weeks, the Heavy Sniper Rifle was replaced by the Explosive Repeater Rifle, and the Red Eye Assault Rifle was vaulted in favour of the MK Alpha Assault Rifle.