Jodie Turner-Smith has joined the cast of 'Tron: Ares'.

The 36-year-old actress will appear alongside Jared Leto, Evan Peters and Greta Lee in the third film in the 'Tron' franchise, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The motion picture is tipped to start shooting in August in Vancouver if there isn't a SAG strike.

Joachim Ronning is to direct the movie, in which Leto will star as lead character Ares, a manifestation of the Tron project.

In January, it was revealed Leto had signed up to star in the third film in the franchise, 13 years after the sequel, 'Tron: Legacy', was released.

It starred the original 1982 film's lead actor Jeff Bridges alongside Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.

'Tron: Legacy' hit cinemas 28 years after the original film, which told the story of a computer hacker who is transported into a computer application called the Grid and forced to take part in challenges.

The sequel was directed by Joseph Kosinski, but plans for him to helm the third instalment were scrapped in 2015 after years of development.

A further attempt to revive the franchise again in 2020, with director Garth Davis in charge, also floundered before getting off the ground with a push from Leto, who is also listed among the third film's producers, alongside Emma Ludbrook and Jeffrey Springer.