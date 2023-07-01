Ezra Miller claims they have been "unjustly and directly targeted".

After a temporary harassment order against the 'Flash' actor - which was put in place in June 2022 after Ezra, 30, was accused of behaving inappropriately around a 12-year-old child - expired, they took to Instagram to claim that they have been unfairly accused.

Ezra wrote: "I’m encouraged by the outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood by me and sought to ensure this egregious misuses of the protective order system was halted. Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.

"I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions."

Miller’s attorney, Marissa Elkins, issued her own statement, saying the actor “was never alone with the child and never interacted with the child outside of two brief encounters which occurred in the presence of several other adults".

Elkins added: "The original order, pursued by Shannon Guin, on behalf of her minor child, was based on untrue allegations. Frustratingly for Ezra, Guin lodged her false allegations at a time when Ezra was struggling with significant mental health issues, and was unable to come to court to defend themself against the spurious claims made by this individual. Had Ezra been able to appear in court last year and share the truth about their very limited interactions with Ms. Guin, I am confident the original order would have never been issued."

Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, has previously been hit with allegations of grooming after the parents of Native American activist Tokota Iron Eyes, 18, filed a protection order against the actor.

Miller was also arrested twice in Hawaii in March last year and charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree assault.

They were accused of shouting and swearing at customers as they sang karaoke at a bar, as well as grabbing a microphone from a 23-year-old woman.

Miller pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct and paid a $500 fine over the incident.

A married couple also took out a restraining order against them after Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to kill them then left, stealing her passport and his wallet.

And in April 2022 the star was accused of throwing a chair at a 26-year-old woman and hitting her at a private party.

A video of Miller appearing to choke a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, also surfaced in April 2020, but did not result in any charges.

Last year, Miller announced that they were seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues”, saying in a statement: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment."