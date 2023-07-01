Katie Price and Carl Woods have reconciled.

The 45-year-old glamour model and her 34-year-old former fiance were spotted sharing a kiss outside a nail salon in Sussex, after weeks of public acrimony.

A source told The Sun: "It was very clear they are back on, at least for now. They appeared very relaxed and affectionate with each other."

The reunion comes after Katie's mother Amy blasted Carl in her new book 'The Last Word'.

Writing about Katie's ex-husband Kieran Hayler and Carl, she said: "Kieran and Carl are also men who crave fame and have used Kate as a springboard for their social media feeds."

And, Katie was said to be furious and bombarded Carl with over 100 phone calls after seeing pictures of him with a mystery blonde in Las Vegas.

A source told The Sun previously: "Katie started calling as soon as she saw the photos - she was furious - but he didn't pick up.

"She messaged saying she was throwing everything he'd left at the house in the bin."

She also fumed on Instagram Stories: "I know her name age where they went and then went back to Carl's on his last night so they just met and she f***** it then he chucked her out and he came back to UK to me he said she was boring very no experience...

"See grass isn't always greener. But she love seeing all my tattoos of me on his body. Utter trump no respect for herself. [sic]"