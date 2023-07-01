Anne Hathaway felt "so lucky" to have worked with Alan Arkin.

The 40-year-old actress co-starred alongside Alan - who died on Thursday (29.07.23) at the age of 89 - in the 2008 spy comedy 'Get Smart' and took to social media following the news of his passing to remember how he had left "such an impression" on her as a young star.

She wrote on Instagram: "Alan Arkin was a gem of a person, and I am so lucky to have gotten to work with him on Get Smart. He was kind, soulful, supportive, a pro’s pro, generous, genuine, wise, inquisitive, and a fantastic example of how to be an artist.

"He left a huge impression on my then twenty-three-year-old self and is at the center of some of my most cherished and fond career memories.

The 'Les Miserables' star concluded her tribute post by sending her "love and sympathy" to the family amid their time of grief.

She added: "I’m sending love and sympathy to his family (who are gems themselves) xx"

The Oscar-winning actor - who is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander but has sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony from previous marriages - was best known for his roles in hit films such as 'Edward Scissorhands' and was confirmed by his children, who released a statement on behalf of the family.

They shared: "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

No more details about his death have been revealed, but it has been reported that Alan had suffered various heart issues throughout his life.